MACON, Idaho — The funeral services for a Bibb county deputy that was killed in a car accident last week are set to be held on Wednesday.

A release from the sheriff’s office says the family of Deputy Kenterrous Taylor will gather for the private funeral service at 1 p.m.

The service will cause these roads in the area to close around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Intersections along Ayers Road to Napier Avenue

Intersections along Napier Avenue at the Log Cabin Drive

Intersections along Log Cabin Drive to Mercer University Drive

Mercer University Drive at the Log Cabin Road intersection

Taylor was killed after getting thrown from his cruiser in a crash early in the morning on March 18.

RELATED: 'Law enforcement has always been a passion for me': Bibb County deputy killed in wreck

The sheriff's office says Taylor’s father worked with them for more than 20 years.

13WMAZ interviewed Taylor when he was sworn in as a deputy about a year ago.

"I'm going to do whatever I have to do to keep my community safe," Taylor said in the interview.

He was a father and former officer in Fort Valley.

Due to coronavirus, the funeral will be held privately at graveside.

It will not be open to the general public. The sheriff's office says it's in the interest of public health and safety.

Members of the public will be turned away at the cemetery.

