Fallen Bibb deputy to be honored in motorcycle ride Wednesday

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday, a national motorcycle group will honor a deputy killed in a traffic accident in 2020.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the event, The Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember, will be held in honor of 27-year-old Deputy Kenterrous Taylor. Taylor was killed after getting thrown from his cruiser in a crash near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Napier Avenue in March 2020.

The 'End of Watch Ride to Remember' is a group of motorcyclists from Washington state who ride across the country each year escorting a trailer to honor fallen officers from the prior year.

13WMAZ interviewed Taylor in 2019, when he was sworn in as a deputy with the sheriff's office.

At the time, Taylor said, "I'm going to do whatever I have to do to keep my community safe."

He was a former officer in Fort Valley and had kids.

"My dad, growing up, watching him go to work and put that uniform on -- law enforcement has always been a passion for me," Taylor said in the interview.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis spoke about Taylor, saying emotionally, "This particular case, he was off-duty, and the call came out, and he responded and tragically lost his life."