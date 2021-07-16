Fallen Bibb fire investigator Ben Gleaton to be honored in charity motorcycle ride

Iron Cross Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity ride in honor of Gleaton that begins at 11 a.m. at Harley-Davidson of Macon on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — Saturday, several motorcycle groups will hit the road to honor fallen Bibb County arson investigator Ben Gleaton.

Gleaton died in April, weeks after he was injured in motorcycle accident.

Iron Cross Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity ride in honor of Gleaton, and they're welcoming others to join even if you don't have a motorcycle.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Harley-Davidson of Macon on Mercer University Drive, with the final stop at the Byron Fire Department where kids and adults can participate in different activities.

"I got a phone call from one of his close friends, Johnny Rowe, and when he got through talking to me, I was just touched and it just inspired me to just really work very hard on getting this together as best as I could," said Doodah Layson with the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club. "Anytime we lose a firefighter, it's part of the family, it's a brotherhood, so that's when we jump up and help support."