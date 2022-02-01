No injuries reported after tree falls on Wilcox County home during storms

According to Wilcox County EMA Director Larry Brown, a tree fell on a house at 936 Falcon Circle.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A family was in their home when a tree fell on it during a storm in Wilcox County Sunday as severe weather moved across the area.

According to Wilcox County EMA Director Larry Brown, it happened at 936 Falcon Circle in Abbeville.

Brown says that the family saw the storm coming and had just gotten inside their home before the tree fell. No one was hurt.

Also in Wilcox County, several power lines were taken out and multiple homes are without power. Brown says crews are readily working to restore power.

In Rochelle, a shelter near the recreation center lost its tin roof due to winds and caused minor damage to the center.

