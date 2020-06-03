MACON, Ga. — Crews are working to remove a fallen tree that is blocking traffic on Cheryle Ann Drive and Wesleyan Drive in Macon.

The area is currently impassable.

At least 150 customers living in the area are without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map. Georgia Power says the power should be restored by 2:15 a.m. Friday.

