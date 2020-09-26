Families enjoy fun in the fall at Dexter Produce in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — People in the Laurens County community visited the Dexter Produce Fall Market on Saturday.
The market offered peanuts, apple cider, popcorn and much more.
Over 50 people were at the free event.
Owner Jennifer Leese says the goal was to give families something to enjoy while being in this current pandemic. People were encourage to social distance.
Leese says it meant a lot to her family to be able to hold the event.
"It felt good to be able to give back to them, to allow them to come out, walk through and see the kids faces light up. It really touch our hearts. Me and my children are here today, my husband and all of us were just gleaming from ear to ear to see how excited the kids were as they went through," she said.
Dexter Produce will be open again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 101 South North Green Street.