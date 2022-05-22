Families flock to Georgia National Fairgrounds for 2022 May Days on the Midway

It started on May 19 and has everything from carnival rides to food and games.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgians eager for a taste of fall can take a trip to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry for May Days on the Midway.

It started on May 19 and has everything from carnival rides to food and games.

Mike Ott came to the carnival with his wife and children to get out and enjoy the sun before storms rolled in.

"My #1 priority is food," said Mike with a laugh. "My daughter's like 'I want to ride this' and I'm like, 'Alright...' but I'm not a big fan of heights."

Ott says he loves when he can make memories with his family.

Carnival goers continued to enjoy as much of the festivities as they could before heavy winds and rain hit, causing the carnival to close a few hours early at 6 p.m.

The last day for May Days on the Midway is May 30. Parking is only available at the West Gate of the fairgrounds and is free.