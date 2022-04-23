'I want to keep their memory alive': Families honor Washington County teens who died in their home a year ago

Both families held a memorial bike ride and fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship fund in their name.

OCONEE, Ga. — Two families in Washington County came together to remember Destiney Hope Kight and her boyfriend, Charles Garrett.

On April 23, 2021, Kight and Garrett were murdered at their home in Washington County. Both families held a memorial bike ride and fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship fund in their name.

"I don't want it to be all negative. I don't want it to be all sad. I want to keep their memory alive," Newsome said.

She says the last year has been hard after she lost her daughter and Garrett.

She says this is what they would've wanted.

"It's a way to honor them. Keep their name alive. They were big on family and friends and motorcycles, so what other way to honor them than doing something they love," Newsome said.

Destiney's sister, Madison, helped choose the two students from Johnson County who will get the scholarship. She says she misses her sisters everyday.

"Me and my sister were really close. We talked everyday. I talked to her the day she died. There wasn't a day I didn't go without talking to my sister so that's a very big adjustment," Madison said.

Newsome says the money raised will not only go towards the scholarship but to another family who may lose someone like she lost Kight and Garrett.

"I would like to be able to help them go through that," Newsome said.