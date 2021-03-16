'Please continue to pray for us': Families of Dublin High principal, his wife thankful for support

The families of Jaroy Stuckey and his wife Elysea Stuckey-Howard say they are thankful for the outpouring of love from Dublin despite their deep pain

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin continues to mourn the death of Dublin High School principal Jaroy Stuckey and his family after they were killed in a four-car accident Sunday in Bulloch County.

Although the Foreman family (Stuckey's parents) and the Howard-Stephens family (Elysea Howard-Stuckey's parents) are in deep pain, they say they're thankful for the support of the Dublin community.

The families released statements through their attorney, Derrick Chatman.

"We appreciate all of the sympathy and prayers that had gone before to help us in this bereavement moment. Dr. Stuckey was a devoted husband, father, principal, Son, and most of all, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ," said the Foremans. "Please continue to pray for us that God would continue to give us the strength that we need to get through this ordeal."

The Foremans say he was devoted to the students at Dublin High.

"He loved his students and always put them first because they were his number one priority. He also made sure that teachers were in the right position to give the students what they needed to be successful in life. Thank you for your outpouring show of love and support. May God bless each one of you," they said.

The Howard-Stephens Family says they're keeping their faith amid the grief.

"Thank you for your amazing outpouring of love, prayers and support concerning the passing of our beautiful daughter and grandson, A.J. Though we are hurt, devastated, and in deep mourning, we still have faith and trust in God's plans. We appreciate you so much," they said.

Funeral services will be held at the Shamrock Bowl in Dublin on March 20 at 1 p.m. People planning on attending are encouraged to socially distance.