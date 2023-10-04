Family: 15-year-old was pouring glass of water in home when killed in south Macon drive-by shooting

Ozias Gore's aunt says the home has been shot up at least six times in the last few months.

MACON, Ga. — Two people are dead and at least four more wounded in three separate shootings in Macon in less than 48 hours.

15-year-old Ozias Gore was one of the two people killed in Macon this Easter weekend.

His aunt, Tasha Fordham, says the teen was in his kitchen pouring a glass of water Saturday afternoon when a car drove by shooting up his south Macon home.

Fordham says Gore loved sports and spending time with his family. He was excited to turn 16 this August.

"He always kept telling his mama that he wanted a job. 'Mama, when I get 16, will you help get me a job?' That's all he wanted," Fordham said.

Fordham says her nephew's dreams were cut short when a car drove by shooting at his south Macon home Saturday.

She says Ozias, his mom, brother, and sister, along with his infant niece and nephew, were all there when bullets flew through the home.

Coroner Leon Jones says a single bullet hit the teen in the back, killing him.

"This is a terrible tragedy that no mother should live," Fordham said.

You could see how bullet holes riddled the home. We counted at least 17 from one end of the home to another. Bullets pierced the car out front, shattering the glass.

"They can't go to their house no more because what the [shooter] did," Fordham said.

Fordham says this wasn't the first time the house has been shot up.

"We let it die down. We thought everything was over with. Go back in there, it's not over with," Fordham said.

Fordham says the home has been shot up at least six times in the last few months.

The family reported at least one of those previous shootings to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office on February 13. On that day, an incident report says more bullets blew through the home, but nobody was hurt.

That report says Shamone Gore told deputies she didn't know who shot up her home but said her son may know why it happened. The report doesn't say which son.

The sheriff's office says they're still investigating if these previous drive-by shootings at the house are connected to this one. They say that in this case, they are looking for a beige or tan Mercury Marquis or Crown Victoria.