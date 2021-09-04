Dozens of people stood outside of the sheriff's office to give condolences and share memories.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the family and colleagues of Christopher Knight gathered in front of the Bibb Sheriff's Office for a candlelight vigil to remember the fallen deputy.

Willie Knight, Christopher's uncle, spoke on behalf of the family and thanked everyone for the support.

"Thank you so much for the love that you've shown my sister and my family. It goes without words the gratitude and the love that you've shown us through this hard time," he said.

Deputies who worked closely with Knight for the last three years also stepped forward to share their favorite memories.