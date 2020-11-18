Eurie Martin's family spoke publicly after the state Supreme Court overruled a judge's decision not to take three officers charged in Martin's death to trial.

MACON, Ga. — In July of 2017, 58-year-old Eurie Martin was walking in Washington County, when he was confronted by deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott.

"We know that Mr. Martin was walking. He had offended no one, he had broken no laws, he was merely walking," says family lawyer Mawuli Davis.

This would be his final walk. More than three years later, Martin's family will see the three former deputies, who were fired and charged with murder within months, go to trial.

"This video is the most compelling video I've seen. It rivals Ahmaud Arbery's video, and George Floyd's video," says family lawyer Francys Johnson.

The dash cam video played in court shows two deputies talking to Martin, and a third one approaching, pulling out a Taser, and aiming it at Martin's back.

Another video shot by a witness shows the three deputies detaining Martin on the ground. He later died as a result.

"My brother did not deserve to die the way that he died. No one deserves to die that way," says Martin's sister Helen Gilbert.

Two years ago, a superior court judge threw out the murder charges on the basis of immunity. But earlier this month, the state's highest court said the judge was wrong and the deputies must stand trial. Members of Martin's family say they are relieved.

"I wish I could have him back, but I know he can't come back. I just want justice," says Barbara Evans, Martin's sister.

"We are standing with hope that what has happened in the reversal and that the ones who done this to them will get justice," says family friend Bertha Darden.

The case now goes back to local courts.

"We also commend today in addition to the justices of the Supreme Court which certainly held that officers are not super citizens, they are accountable to the law, they're not above the law," says Johnson.