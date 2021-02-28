Family figuring out next steps after house fire leaves one Thomaston man dead

Joseph Lawson went back into the house to try and get the keys to the car from the bedroom. When he went in, he got trapped and never came back out.

THOMASTON, Ga. — One Thomaston family is devastated after a family member ran back into their burning house and never came back out.

"He was a really kind person. Someone that you could go to and talk to about your problems," Breana Hall said.

On Wednesday night, Hall received a heartbreaking call from her mother, Karina Lawson.

"I had just sent her a picture of something I made, I thought that's why she was calling, but I picked up the phone and she was screaming," Hall said.

Lawson's house was on fire.

She and her husband both managed to escape, but Joseph Lawson went back into the house.

"He went back in to try and get the keys to the car from the bedroom. When he went in, he got trapped and was telling her that he couldn't get out," Hall said.

Joseph never made it out and Breana says that her and her mother are heart broken.

"It's shocking, because he really loved my mom. My mom was his number one priority. He always said that she made him a better person," Hall said.

Karina lost everything in the fire and is currently staying at a hotel.

"We're basically just trying to get help, or some sort of assistance, you know? Helping her get back up on her feet. She's having a hard enough time already," Hall said.

Right now the family is trying to figure out where to go from here

"I don't know how she's going to get through it... I really don't." Hall said.

The cause of this fire is still undetermined.