Family, friends gather for balloon release in honor of 2 killed in Macon mobile home shooting

MACON, Ga. — Friday night in east Macon, family and friends gathered to remember two men killed in a shooting Monday.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Avalon Mobile Home Park on Jeffersonville Road.
Loved ones released balloons for the 29-year-old victims Quinterious Hillman and Jerod Lester.
Friend Howard Duncan said, "I've cried, I can't even sit at home. It's to the point where I rather be around other people, I rather be with them, comfort them, make them laugh, because that's what they would do. Jerod and ManMan, they always say, 'Hey, you know, let's vibe, let's go somewhere. Let's listen to some music.' Just always no negative energy, it's no just sitting around, it's always like, 'Hey, let's go do something fun.'"
19-year-old Jaives Fountain was arrested earlier this week by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and is charged with two counts of murder for the shootings.