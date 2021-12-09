'Some of the best people you'll ever meet': Family, friends mourn loss of Twiggs County couple

According to the White family, Fred and Peggy married in 1972; the couple lived in Twiggs County for more than 20 years.



Fred and Peggy have two kids, five grandkids and three great-grand kids.



Family friend Danielle Cheshire says the two were well-known and loved by many.



“Some of the best people you'll ever meet in your life. They would literally, and I mean this, they would literally give you the shirt off their back if you asked for it,” said Cheshire.



According to the White family, the couple owned Fred White Construction in Macon. The family says it's a successful business that they opened 30 years ago.



On Sunday afternoon, investigators went back to gather evidence and look for leads.



Sheriff Darren Mitchum says they're trying to get to the bottom of this.



“We're pretty confident that this was an isolated, targeted incident, and so therefore we don't have somebody running around the county looking to go into somebody else's house. That this was an intended, targeted issue,” said Mitchum.



Both Cheshire and Mitchum say a situation like this is uncommon in their county.



“Our whole community is heartbroken for the family. It's been devastating. And we just pray whoever did this is brought to justice,” said Cheshire.



“We haven't had a lot of crime of this magnitude for a long time,” said Mitchum.



The family says the couple attended Bridges of Hope and Restoration Church in Macon. The couple's hobbies included fishing and hunting.



The family sent us a statement: