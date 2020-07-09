'Such a genuine soul': Family, friends mourn the loss of veteran killed in Warner Robins

On Sunday night, loved ones gathered along Watson Boulevard to mourn the loss of Roy Long, also known as 'Philly'.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Krispy Kreme on Watson Boulevard Sunday night to mourn the loss of veteran Roy Long.

There was a candlelight vigil with a shopping cart strung with lights, a guitar, and picture of Long.

Long was killed on Wednesday night while walking along Watson Boulevard pushing his shopping cart.

People shared funny memories and Long's mother spoke about how much her son was loved.

One of the speakers was his brother, Jimmy Gosnell, who says his family appreciates all of the support they've gotten this week.

"To see my brother that had such a genuine soul, to see how many people he touched out here in one way or another. It's overwhelming, the outpouring of love and support from Facebook and people who weren't here, that couldn't be here," said Gosnell.

He says there will be a memorial for Long on Thursday, September 10, at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. It will start at 2 p.m.