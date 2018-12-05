Dozens came together tonight to remember Izzy Ramos, the 19-year-old killed in a Dublin shooting Thursday night.

Friends, family, and law enforcement all say he was a budding musician.

To honor his memory, loved ones lit candles, released balloons and listened to his music.

Many said he was on the verge of breaking through and producing a record before he was killed.

His oldest sister, Rashanda Truttling, said Izzy was one of ten brothers and sisters.

Family friend Priscilla Loveless says Izzy was "like a son" to her. She remembers him as a young man who kept his family close.

"He loved his mother, he loved his family and boy everybody loved him," said Loveless. "I love him, I loved him. I'm gonna miss him, I'm really gonna mis him."

Dublin Police Lieutenant Stacey Sapp says they believe Ramos may have been an innocent bystander who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Sapp also says investigators have some leads, but have not yet identified any identified any suspects.

If you have information about this shooting, you can call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023 or text their tipline at 478-595-7279.

