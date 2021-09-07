Family, friends remember slain Warner Robins man with balloon release

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A balloon release was held Friday night for 24-year-old Kristopher Mast.
Mast was shot and killed Monday in Warner Robins around Executive Court off North Pleasant Hill Road near Watson Boulevard.
Dozens of family and friends came out to at Fountain Park to remember Mast
"To be shot from behind, it's very devastating to us because he loved everybody, and the Kris we all knew and loved talked it out with the boy, but he was a man, too. He would have stood his ground, but more than anything, he would've talked first," said Tim Roberts.
21-year-old John Bay Gallott was arrested for Mast's death around 7 p.m. Monday. He faces a charge of felony murder and aggravated assault.