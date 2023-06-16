Family of 6-week-old who died in crash involving drunk driver speaks out

"Daisy, if you see this, I wish you well on your path to recovery whenever you decide to pursue that. I hope you see what you have done to our family."

ODESSA, Texas — Eliana was only 6 weeks old, her brother only 1, when they were in a car with their mother that was hit by Daisy Cordero, a drunk driver .

"Because a woman made a mistake in her life and she chose to get behind the wheel while drinking," said Robert Pasquale, the father of Eliana's mother, Nallely Mendoza.

Eliana was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital after the accident, but sadly passed away.

In a Facebook post, Nallely wrote the following:

"My baby’s gone & she’s never coming back because of someone else’s decision."

Meanwhile, Pasquale spoke directly to Cordero in a Facebook video.

"Daisy, if you see this, I wish you well on your path to recovery, whenever you decide to pursue that," said Pasquale. "I hope you see what you have done to our family, that you ask God for forgiveness and that you do what you need to do so that you never do this to somebody else ever again."

Pasquale wants the community to focus on the dangers of drunk driving.

"We as a community need to work together more to reduce drunk driving," said Pasquale. "We will never change it. Another family is going to go through this tomorrow or next week, it's not going to stop, I get that, but we can start working together to try and create the awareness that needs to be done."