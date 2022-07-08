Family of missing 24-year-old believe she was abducted

Allahnia Lenoir has been missing since July 30th.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Family and friends of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir braved the heat Sunday to hand flyers near where she was last seen. The young woman has been missing since July 30th.

According to Atlanta Police, Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St NE in Atlanta, GA. Her mother, Jannette Jackson, said her daughter went to the complex with a friend. Jackosn Said she hadn't been heard from since.

"I cannot accept that as a mother, and I won't," Jackson said Sunday. "I will keep knocking on doors, and I will keep asking,"

Lenoir's family believes she was abducted from the complex one week ago. She's described as being 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.

Lenoir's father, Abraham, said he was in the Baltimore area where he lives when he was notified of her disappearance. He said he "got on the first thing smoking" t come to Atlanta.

A MOTHER'S PLEA - The family of Allahnia Lenoir held a press conference this morning to beg for the public's help in finding her. The 24-year-old was last seen on July 30th in front of an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St. NE. I'll have more tonight on @11AliveNews. pic.twitter.com/HiwjmgNqn7 — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) August 7, 2022

He made a passionate plea to his daughter, surrounded by friends holding posters with her face on them.

"If you can hear me. Your mother and your father. We love you very much. And we will not stop until you are found."

Friends on Allahnia made an Instagram account with information. They hope that it will help the public know what to look for and share information that could help bring her home.