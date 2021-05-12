Family of 6 displaced after losing home to fire on Mother's Day

The family told 11Alive, their grandmother, aunt, uncle, and two cousins lost more than material things -- they lost a place to live.

DECATUR, Ga. — One family was left to pick up the pieces after losing their Decatur home and everything they owned in a tragic fire on Mother's Day.

"It was Mother's Day. I saw a phone call and was thinking 'hey she is calling to wish me a happy Mother's Day,' she says 'hey the house is on fire,'" Latricia Bailey said.

Bailey was left with one response.

"What?"

She said she was confused, panicked, and fearful after hearing the news on a day that should be filled with an abundance of love and appreciation.

The Bailey family told 11Alive that it was more than material things their grandmother, aunt, uncle and two cousins lost -- they lost a place to live.

"My nephew has medication that he needs. We did go back to the house to salvage a few things and make sure it was boarded up yesterday. Everyone is in separate places. They have no where to go. We are trying to make sure that what is being offered is of good assistance to them," Bailey told 11Alive.

However, this family said they are thankful they didn't lose each other.

"Materialistic things can be replaced -- lives can't. That's the important thing we go off of," Bailey said. "Being together and supporting each other ... is the strongest thing. It doesn't always have to be your family, but it helps to have someone in your corner."

And they have great people in their corner. So far, the family has raised more than $7,600 in an online fundraiser in their journey to gain shelter, food, clothes, and other essential items.

The family told 11Alive that most of the help is coming from good neighbors in the Deerwood community.

"I can't thank the community of Deerwood enough. They have been a big help -- a huge help," Bailey said.

Anyone wishing to help this family can click here.