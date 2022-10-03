'Gruesome': Family of Anitra Gunn emotional as graphic photo shown in court

A Peach County Lieutenant detailed finding Gunn's body "covered in debris" in the woods.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Peach County courtroom was filled with more emotional moments on Thursday as an investigator described finding Anitra Gunn dead.

Prosecutors presented graphic photos showing how her body was found.

"This photograph is a gruesome photograph, and if you feel like you're going to have any sort if emotional outburst or you're not going to be able to handle it or you just don't want to see it, and nobody would blame you if you didn't want to see it, now would be the time to leave the courtroom," Judge Connie Williford said.

When the evidence was presented, some of Gunn's family members wiped away tears and looked away from the screen. One person cried out, and had to leave the courtroom.

Demarcus Little also looked away from the screen.

He is charged with killing Gunn early on Valentine's Day in 2020.

Prosecutors say he told a friend that he told Gunn he loved her, she laughed, and he strangled her.

Family members reported her missing, and that set off a search through several counties.

Peach County Lieutenant Peter Stewart says he drove around Crawford County, and saw a path in the woods where someone had driven.

About 100 yards in, he says he found a body covered with tree branches.

"Miss Gunn was lying dead covered with debris?" ADA Neil Halvorson asked.

"That's correct," replied Stewart.

Also this morning, a GBI medical examiner testified about Anitra Gunn's autopsy.

He said she died from strangulation, but also suffered several other injuries, possibly from being beaten.