ATLANTA — The family of Khuong Thai, an Atlanta police officer shot last Wednesday after being ambushed inside a Midtown apartment complex is speaking out.

Officer Thai’s older brother said during an interview only with 11Alive, that he is a hero.

Phuc, a medical student, and Khuong Thai are hard-working brothers pursuing an American dream, backed by their mother.

"As immigrants, we are grateful for the opportunities that we have here so both my brother and I want to be able to give back to the country and the community," said Thai. "Even though we chose different pathways, we have the same reason to choose the things that we do. It’s to serve people and the community."

Phuc said his brother became an officer in Atlanta because he has always been someone who helps others. And now – he along with their family, and others are stepping in to help him.

Officer Thai is now recovering in the hospital. Phuc said his brother’s co-workers were the ones who first told him about the shooting.

“Once I asked for further details, it was shocking and I can never forget that moment. I still remember every detail the fact that he’s still alive is a miracle.”

Officer Thai’s family is encouraged by his progress with recovery, but his brother said a full recovery will take time.

"He can ambulate a little bit but he still has some dizziness and some problems associated with the fact that there’s still a bullet in the head."

Phuc said the endless support from APD police Chief Rodney Bryant, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and their extended family has given the family strength and shows what kind of person his brother is.

“He’s a very kind, hard-working person,” he said.

Officer Thai’s brother also gave thanks to the Vietnamese community for their support during this difficult time.