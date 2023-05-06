Family of man shot and killed in Eatonton asking for help with funeral costs

32-year-old Fredrick Lamar Scott Jr. was shot and killed on Sunday at a gas station in Eatonton.

EATONTON, Ga. — Family and friends of a man killed in Eatonton on Sunday are asking for help to cover funeral expenses.

32-year-old Fredrick Lamar Scott Jr. was shot and killed at a Shell gas station after an argument at a gas pump with 24-year-old Lajuan Peire Evans, who has been arrested and charged with murder.

Scott was described as being the life of the party and was known for his ability to make everyone laugh with his comedic ways. Scott’s mom Gracie and his stepdad Kovac Hargrove are devastated by the loss of their son.

"Death strikes every family at some point, but when you have a young thriving child pass away, death really hits differently," Sharocka Melton said in a post on GoFundMe. "Gracie (Frederick's mom) needs our love and support. We know that this death has really affected many in the city of Eatonton and the surrounding cities."