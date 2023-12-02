'We failed her' | Family of Maria Llamas question search after her remains are found near where she disappeared

Two weeks ago DNA tests confirmed the remains belonged to the missing woman of six years.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple of weeks after DNA results confirmed a woman missing for six years was no longer alive, her family is now sharing more about they know about her disappearance.

What they know now is leaving them with more questions than answers.

Last month, the family of Maria Llamas received confirmation that a human skull found in 2021 belonged to their mother. The remain was found by dove hunters near where she disappeared in 2016.

Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market shopping with her husband where, at some point, she wandered off. Surveillance video captured her final moments walking through the market.

The woman lived with advanced Alzheimer's, which put her family on high alert after her disappearance. For months, search parties were held to look for Llamas but she was never found.

"We feel like we failed her because we were there and our goal was to bring her home. To know that we walked that area and nothing? And now to say they found her in the same area we were always in is just inconceivable," said Maria Llamas, who shares the same name as her mother.

As the family prepares to bury her, they said their search for answers isn't over. Llamas' other daughter Margie said they have asked police to explore the area on the southside again for more remains.

"Maybe with the additional remains we can have the answers we are looking for," said Margie Llamas.

Their questions are many: How did they not find her? How did she pass? Where did she wander?

"We may possibly never get those answers as much as we want them," said Maria Llamas.

The siblings know answers are not a given but if it means learning more about their mother's death it could bring much needed closure.

"We want to go out there and search ourselves too," said Margie Llamas.

Until they can go out to safely search, they have appreciated the support received from thousands of people. Their Facebook page Help Find Missing Maria Jesus Llamas is filled with comments of sympathy for the family.

"I think that is what has got us through these last several years. Knowing that there was so much love behind us and people praying helps," said Maria Llamas.

The siblings said they will continue to share their mother's story because other people are missing in San Antonio. Now having lived through their own experience, they try to help others navigate steps when a loved one becomes lost.

For anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's, they highly encourage a GPS tracker.