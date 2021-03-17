Family of missing Laurens County woman offers $1250 reward for information

The family of 75-year-old Betty Jones, who was last seen in November, is putting money forward for information on her location

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Laurens County woman is offering a reward for information on her current location.

The sheriff's office announced Wednesday that Betty Jones' family has put forth $1,250.

The 75-year-old woman was last seen on November 14, 2020 near the intersection of South Poplar Springs Road and McClendon Road.

The sheriff’s office says she suffers from dementia and no one has had any contact with her since that day.

Jones is around 5’6” and weighs around 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.