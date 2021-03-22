'In continuous grieving': Family of missing Laurens County woman offers reward for information

The family of a Laurens County woman has waited four months for information on her disappearance. So far, they've had no luck.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Since November, Lucenia Dunn says she and her family have anxiously waited for any information on the disappearance of her younger sister.

"I'm just coming out of the realization that I possibly may never see my sister again," said Dunn.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old Betty Jones was last seen on Nov. 14, 2020.

"They said that the door was unlocked and her purse was there with her money and credit cards, so that was even more puzzling because there was no sign of struggle or anything like that," she said.

Dunn says Betty lives by herself on their family farm in Laurens County; right outside of the Dublin city limits.

Jones' family says she is in the early stages of dementia, and is independent.

"She walked every day, and walked almost everywhere she went because she didn't drive," said Dunn.

So far, the family is satisfied with the search efforts of the sheriff's office since they have little evidence. Now, they are hoping help from the community can get them the answers they need with a $1,250 reward.

"All of us as family have put in a majority of the money, but people have been waiting to find out how they can support us in this whole situation, so now the fund is building," said Dunn.

She says what the family needs more than anything is closure.

"It is difficult in this situation because you're in continuous grieving. By bringing closure, we can move forward," said Dunn.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Betty Jones, or to find out how you can add to the reward, call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-1522.