'A joy to have in our lives': Family of Wrightsville teen killed in double homicide seeks answers

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — It’s been a week since the shooting deaths of two 18-year-olds in Wrightsville. Destiny Kight and Charles Garrett will be laid to rest Friday, but the community gathered Thursday night for one last visitation.

Garrett’s aunt and uncle say they’ll miss his laugh and pranks more than anything.

“It’s been very difficult to try to plan an 18-year-old’s funeral,” said Magen Douglas.

For Douglas and the rest of Garrett’s family, the last few days have felt like a lifetime.

"Our emotions of laughing, remembering something stupid he did, to crying, to being angry at the ones that were involved in this tragedy. Our emotions have just been, for lack of a better word, all over the place,” said Douglas.

Garrett and his girlfriend, Destiny Kight, were killed in a shooting in Wrightsville last Friday. According to the GBI, it was a double homicide.

Douglas says they’re a close-knit family, with most of them still living in Johnson County.

“He was very generous, he would give the shirt off his back to help somebody out. He was just a joy to have in our lives,” said Douglas.

The teen’s uncle, Chad Garrett, says they didn’t have a typical uncle and nephew relationship.

"He was like my own child, he was more like my son. We were very close,” said Garrett.

He says with no arrests made after a week, the family needs closure more than anything.

"We just want to know so we can have closure, so we can understand what happened and why and we may be able to rest a little easier knowing things have been taken care of properly,” said Garrett.

“We just ask that if there is something that you know, take it to the authorities and not us. Take it to the authorities so they can do their job,” said Douglas.

Both teens will be buried together. There will be a balloon release for Kight Friday night in Swainsboro. It will be in the parking lot next to the El Valle Mexican restaurant.

Organizers ask everyone to bring their own balloons and all money donated will go to her family.