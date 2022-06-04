'Everything from hardware to food': Family-owned business in Reynolds reopens after closing in 1933

It's been nearly 90 years since Reynolds Mercantile Company was last open.

REYNOLDS, Ga. — A family-owned mercantile store in Reynolds is opening back up after closing almost 90 years ago.

"They thought I was crazy," said Jamie Whitley.

He says people didn't know what to think when they found out he wanted to rekindle the ol' family business.

"They supported me more than anything," he said.

In 1913, Jacob Newton Bryan opened Reynolds Mercantile Company. Bryan is Whitley's great-great uncle.

"Him, his sons, his brothers, everybody worked there," said Whitley.

The store was open for 20 years before it shut down -- they couldn't make it through the Great Depression like a lot of other businesses.

Whitley says his love for history was behind the idea of bringing the store back.

"The whole idea of shopping local and bringing stuff back to small towns and being self reliant on your community," he said.

The store will have everything from hardware to food.

"They used to sell mules and harnesses and wagons... we're not doing that obviously, we don't have the room," said Whitley.

Because the building where the mercantile store was originally located wasn't available, they chose to move into the old pharmacy. It was also built in 1913.

Partnerships with local brands fill the store with all its unique flare. Inside you'll also find a lot of original pieces that were in the original Reynolds Pharmacy.

"All the fixtures are local fixtures," Whitley said.

They even found the original cash register that was in Reynolds Mercantile in Pensacola.

Whitley isn't doing it alone. He's got two partners to help him out.

"We all know people in the community. I feel like we're all respected in the community... we're going to try to provide people with what they need," said partner Randal Parks.