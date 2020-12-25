Family puts up drive-thru Christmas light display for community of Forsyth to enjoy

You can visit the Upright's on Smith road anytime up until January 1. Lights turn on at 6 p.m. and turn off at 10 p.m.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One Forsyth family spends months preparing for Christmas, not just for themselves, but for the community.

When you drive down Smith road, there is one house that you absolutely can't miss. It's surrounded by thousands of lights.

"You can't put a price on this. This is priceless," homeowner Kristie Upright said.

20 years ago Kristie and her husband C.J Upwright began putting Christmas lights in their front yard for the people in the city to see.

This tradition began when C.J's mother passed away.

"She was really big on Christmas and she always put up a whole bunch of Christmas lights," Kristie said.

This year, they made one big change.

"We actually made it into a drive-thru, but for years we just had them in the front yard and people would just drive by," Kristie said.

Now that they've turned the display into a drive-thru, she and her family are able to share the holiday spirit with the city of Forsyth.

"If you could sit here and just listen to all the kids that come through in the cars and their excitement and all the messages that we've been getting about it being the year that it is, and bringing people hope and joy, that is why we do this," Kristie said.

Kodi and Trinity Upright help their parents put up the lights each year.

"It lightens my heart up, because we get to see everyone's reactions," Kodi said.

"I like seeing the kids. We had a kid earlier who had his head out the sunroof and he just kept yelling, 'Wow!'" Trinity said.

"We hope that these lights brighten everyone's lives, like they do ours," Kristie said.