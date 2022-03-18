Enjoy a different kind of food every week at this family-owned spot in Centerville

The family hopes to serve the community with good meals and dessert. They'll offer a different kind of cuisine every week.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A new family-owned business is opening in Centerville and it'll having you craving some of their delicious food.

Krave had a soft opening at the start of March and hopes to have a grand opening at the end of April.

Husband and wife David and April Brinson have been working on the eatery since 2017.

"I started cooking before I could actually stand over a stove," said David.

"Everyone told him he needed to start a restaurant," said April.

Their children, Khaira and Rafael, moved back home during the pandemic and about a year and a half ago helped them draw up the business plan. Now, they work at the restaurant part-time.

They started catering for family and friends, and shipping some of the baked goods.

"Food is a ministry to me. I don't just cook, it's a part of my gifting, and I want Krave to be something that people experience and then that they want more of," said David. "It's an extension of who I am."

They have something a little different each week. All of the food is broiled or cooked on a stove and they have homemade baked goods.

They all agree that each of them brings something unique to the table.

"I have a passion for eating," said Rafael.

The family is close and Khaira says it's been amazing to watch her parents live out their dreams.

"Having my dad's dreams and my mom's dreams come to life... it's different than working in any other restaurant because it's family," she said.

David pastors at Eight Day Church, so they say serving the community is a calling.

April says it's all about "loving on God and loving on people."

"We just wanted it to be quaint and just inviting," she said. "Just a place people can come to enjoy food."

You can check their Facebook page to find out the menu each week. It could be seafood, Italian, Filipino, Jamaican, or American.