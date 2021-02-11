'I'm pretty worried about him': Family seeking answers after Johnson County man goes missing

Don Hightower was last seen in his gold 2003 Toyota Camry with a Johnson County tag number "AKE 9780."

JOHNSON COUNTY, Georgia — Johnson County law enforcement is looking for help finding a missing man, 60-year-old Don Hightower.

Kenny Hightower says he usually spends Saturday afternoons watching football with his dad, Don, just like this past Saturday.

They went to Don's sister's house, just two miles up the road from his father's.

"Saturday, he spent the day with us, and he was leaving his sister's house. He was supposed to come straight home and call her," Kenny said.

He never did, so Don's family instantly began looking.

"We've been searching since about 9:00 on that Saturday evening up until right now, so, of course, on the first night, we searched till about 2 a.m.," Kenny said.

Don has been missing for 3 days now.

Kenny says he last saw his dad that night in his gold 2003 Toyota Camry.

"He doesn't have a cell phone, he don't have any credit cards or debit cards -- he's old school. His car is a 2003 model, so he doesn't have a letter on his car, so we can't track him by that either," Kenny said.

He says Don had not been feeling well recently, with what he called "brain fog."

"He's been to the doctor about it. He seemed to be having a good day on Saturday, but he's been spacey a little bit. A little bit tired and sluggish," Kenny said.

Don is not taking any medications and was scheduled for a follow-up appointment this week.

"Hopefully, he's still on the highway somewhere in his car. He had enough cash on him to fill up a few times and get something to eat. We're hoping somewhere, they see him out and about. I'm pretty worried about him. I hope he gets home safe, and I just hope to see him soon," Kenny said.

Family members tell us leaving like this would be completely out of character for Don.

His family says they've covered bases in Macon, Milledgeville, Augusta, Athens, and they aren't going to stop until they find him.

Don Hightower was last seen in his gold 2003 Toyota Camry with a Johnson County tag number "AKE 9780."