Macon — John Lewis Fleming III has been missing for over a month now. He was reported missing on September 20 and his family said they still don't have any answers.

"He dropped me off at the beauty shop that morning and the last thing he said was, ‘Babe, call me when you get ready,’" said Janefur Wimberly, Fleming's girlfriend.

Fleming never arrived. His family said that Fleming was a creature of habit. He would arrive at his mother's house on Jones Avenue around 7:00 a.m. every morning to wash cars. When he hadn't arrived to pick up Wimberly or show up to his mother's home, the family grew worried.

"I worry all the time, every day, every single day," said Larcine Fleming, his mother. "I cry about him."

Until recently, there still hadn't been a trace of Fleming. His car was found in downtown Macon on October 9th. The family had put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to the car, but Wimberly said nobody ever came to claim the money after a tip was given.

With every passing day, their fear grows.

"You can’t eat, you can’t sleep. You don’t never know when you’re going to get a phone call saying that something might have happened," said Wimberly. "He’s just so well-known. We know that somebody, somewhere knows something and we’re just hoping that somebody would come forward."

Fleming is described as 6-foot-2 tall and 170 pounds. Anyone with information related to his disappearance are encouraged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

