MACON, Ga. — The family of Shakema Dickson will be having a candlelight vigil on Saturday.

The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. outside of Dickson’s home at 3309 Pio Nono Circle in Macon.

The family would like to extend an invitation to other members of the community who would like to celebrate the life of Dickson, who was shot and killed in her home on Thursday afternoon.

Her daughter was also injured in the shooting, but was released from the hospital on Friday.

There will be a fish fry after the vigil is over for anyone who would like to stay and speak with Dickson’s loved ones.

Family of Dickson

