Answering your questions about new trash service in Macon-Bibb County

There's been some confusion on trash services since Ryland Environmental took over, and we're answering your questions to clear them up.

MACON, Ga. — Many people have questions about the new Ryland Environmental solid waste service in Macon-Bibb County.

13WMAZ set out to answer them with help from previous coverage, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore, and the Macon-Bibb County website.

On Jan. 3, Ryland started picking up garbage, recycling, yard debris, and bulk waste countywide.

Q: I still have not gotten a new bin. Do I continue to use my old one?

Red carts are still being delivered to the final routes. Ryland will empty the old carts this week and at least next week while they transition. That means if you don’t have a red cart, use the old ones. If your old ones are full, put them on the curb for your collection day. Once you have the new carts and the old ones are empty, do not use the old ones.

Q: Do I need to put the old bins out onto the curb next to the new ones to be picked up, and when will that happen?

A: Put them empty on the curb on your normal collection day. It will take several weeks for Advanced Disposal/Waste Management to get 60k-70k bins.

Q: Do I still have the same number of trash bins?

You’ll get the number of trash cans you’re paying for, which is $20 per month per trash cart. Ryland has the list of who is paying for more than one. That will also get worked out. They are trying to make sure people have a cart before ADS starts collecting the old ones.

Q: What is the correct pickup day?

A: Collection days are not changing, despite what the fliers say. Use this map to find out when your trash will be picked up. Recycling and bulk waste collection will happen on the same day, just on alternating weeks. All garbage must be bagged.

Q: When should I place my cart out for pickup?

A: Place carts out by the road after 7 p.m. the night before, or no later than 6 a.m. the day of your pickup. The carts must be moved by 7 p.m. on the day of pickup.

Q: What about recycling carts?

Recycling carts are going to the houses in the records, but that’s not a complete list since distribution was turned over to ADS a few years back. You can request one here. Ryland is going to get through the first major push of recycling carts and then go back and pull the new list of requests.

MORE INFORMATION ON TRASH PICKUP

The following items can be recycled

Cardboard

Food boxes

Paper

Beverage cans

Food cans

Plastic jars

Milk and juice jugs

Plastic bottles and caps

The following items can NOT be recycled

Plastic grocery bags

Take-out containers

Baby diapers

Aerosol cans

Styrofoam

Ceramic and pottery

Shredded paper

Hypodermic needles

Pizza boxes

Vehicle parts and scrap metals

Household glass

Paints, pesticides, automotive fluids, diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene and car batteries

Wet paper

Milk and juice cartons

Yard Waste Guidelines

Leaves and other small yard debris goes in biodegradable bags

Piles of Yard debris should measure two cubic yards or less

No stumps or large logs will be picked up

All branches, sticks, stumps and logs should be cut no more than four inches in diameter

Bulk Waste Guidelines

Mattress and box spring count as one bulk item

Crews will pick up two bulk items per week

Excessive bulk items are not permitted

Building and construction materials will not be picked up

You can find more information on the website. For questions regarding Ryland and the transition, you can call Ryland Customer Service at 866-898-4411.