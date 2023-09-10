Farm and agriculture students move the future of farming forward at the Georgia National Fair

When it comes to the Georgia National Fair, this is the chance for FFA students to showcase their skills.

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair in Perry is back, but it's about much more than food, fun and rides.

For many Future Farmers of America, it's more than fun and games: It's about competition and connections. This competition prepares them to possibly take part in the state's multi-billion dollar agri-business.

For some students at Perry High School, the future of farming seems to be on the move.

Georgia Youth Livestock ambassador Ella Dowd thinks the fair's agriculture message is incredibly important.

"I think it really opens the eyes of all the opportunities in agriculture," Dowd said. "Giving people more opportunities to see agriculture in a different perspective. We need to keep it here in Georgia so that we can see all the people from all over the state. So many people in Georgia still aren't really that involved in agriculture so we need to make sure that they can see where their food comes from."

Perry High School FFA member James McNeal also pointed out how agriculture is one of the most important businesses out there.

"Agriculture is so important and it's Georgia's number one industry and without agriculture, we wouldn't have really anything that we do," McNeal said. "Agriculture supplies our food, our shelter, our clothing."

When it comes to the Georgia National Fair, this is students' chance to showcase their skills.

"The Georgia National Fair is an awesome opportunity to learn about the different things and the different industries we have here so take advantage of this opportunity," McNeal said.

Overall, these students are happy to be part of the change within the agriculture industry.

"Obviously the showing is so much fun but the community that you build through showing, all the people from all corners of the state, across the country, we can meet and just everybody's so nice," Dowd said.