Some people in Twiggs County say they are worried about losing the Twiggs County Extension Service because of a lack of funding. The extension service is like a middle man between farmers and the community, providing them with information they otherwise may not have access to. Now, commissioners say the county and the extension agency have to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Fresh food that is locally grown is what Joe Albert says he's all about.

"I enjoy raising animals and feeding the people, giving back," said Albert.

Albert is helping put together a community meal with the help of the Twiggs County extension agency.

"I'm pulling some pork that I smoked," said Albert.

Albert says he's worried about the state of the extension office that he says helps support his farm after he heard about possible budget cuts.

"They don't care about the extension agency in this community," said Albert.

County Extension Coordinator Brandon Crumsey says it costs $40,000 a year to run the service and he isn't sure what will happen if funding is cut by 10 percent.

"If people speak up for the extension service in their county than it helps solidify that service in the county," said Crumsey.

Crumsey says it's farmers like Albert who the office provides services to like soil testing, food programs, and community outreach.

"It would be detrimental to the community because they do do a whole lot ," said Albert.

Albert's wife, Tammy Albert, also works Jail Creek Farms and says the extension service has made her life easier.

"It bridges that gap between the farmers out here and the community and bring us together and let them know what we do and we get to meet everyone that lives out here," said Tammy Albert.

Chairman Kenneth Fowler with the board of commissioners says the extension office is a vital resource to the community and the office closing is a worse case scenario that he doesn't think will happen.

Crumsey says the extension office has a vegetable pest control program on Monday, August 20th at 6 p.m. The event is free and people can learn how to keep pests out of their garden.

The address: 400 Bullard Road Jeffersonville, Ga. 31044.

© 2018 WMAZ