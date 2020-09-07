The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Tommy Campbell Collision Center partnered with the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People from the Monroe County community had the opportunity to get their hands on some fresh produce Wednesday, thanks to a partnership between leaders and businesses.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Tommy Campbell Collision Center partnered with the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

The Farm to Families program is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway happened at Falls View Restaurant where organizers handed out more than 400 boxes of food.

"Well, the way things are in the world right now, it's just a terrible thing, and our sheriff's department in Monroe County is a great sheriff's department and they do a lot of good things. I just wanted to get them involved to help and help distribute meals," said organizer Tommy Campbell.

"There's another side other than, 'You just call us when you are in trouble or something terrible is happening,'" said Lieutenant Richard Coughenour.

Food will be available at several locations around Monroe County every Wednesday running through August 5th.

Each location will be a "drive-thru, no-contact" pick-up site.

