Faster internet is on the way for 31,000 homes and businesses in Central Georgia

A government grant will help citizens in rural communities receive internet.

ROBERTA, Ga. — High-speed internet is on the way for even more Central Georgians who can’t get it right now. 31,000 homes, businesses and institutions will now have access to broadband in nine counties.

"For businesses like city hall, computers get very bogged down and it’s hard to get good service," said Roberta Police Chief, Ty Matthews.

Slow internet is a common thing around Central Georgia.

"We’ll find citizens that sit near the library at night to gain access near the internet,” said Matthews.

That’s what prompted the state to push for the underserved and forgotten businesses, homes, and institutions in nine counties across Central Georgia to create a 3,000-mile fiber network. Flint Energies and Connexon Connect are making it happen.

"Flint Energies has recently been granted a $25 million grant and we are very excited because that will help us build that fiber backbone so that we can get internet to our customers and our members faster and faster," said Jennie Lacey with Flint Energies.

The American Rescue Plan grant fund made the $90 million project achievable. It’s expected to be complete in 2026.

Flint has already started building the fiber network for its current customers.