A faster way to become a deputy at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office

Normally, becoming a deputy meant you'd have to work for a year or two first in the department's jail division. Now, you can skip that step with their new program.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Many industries are struggling to fill positions, and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office is no exception.

Sheriff Larry Dean said a hiring shortage has affected many first responder agencies, but his department hasn't had it as bad as others.

They currently have four empty deputy positions to fill, and they decided to try something new to get the word out there.

"You gotta sell your product to the people. And that's where I think in law enforcement, we have missed the boat," he said. "We need to be more innovative."

Innovation and creativity came together when the Laurens County Sheriff's Office put out a new recruitment video on their Facebook.

That post highlighted their new "Accelerated Deputy Program" which speeds up the time it would take to go from applicant to deputy.

Normally, new applicants would spend a year or two working in the jail division before becoming a deputy. This new program accelerates the process by removing the time spent working in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Sheriff Dean said he hopes it was the solution to their problem.

"I think we're missing some good people cause they don't wanna come in and actually go through the jail to work," he said.

While it's a new change, some things are staying the same. Sheriff Dean wants to have certified deputies in the jail on each shift, and she said those in the jail division can still go through training to become a deputy.

Major Alan Baggett said the department is hosting an informational question-and-answer session for anyone curious about the job.

"We will discuss pay, retirement, benefits, and we're gonna go over what they're gonna have to go through to go to the police academy," Major Baggett said.

The informational session will be held at the Sheriff's Office on Sep. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Major Baggett said after the session, applicants who are accepted will begin training with the department on Sept. 18.