Fat Bear Week 2022: which bear will you vote for?

The National Park Service in Alaska has announced their bracket for Fat Bear Week this year, and have some 'hefty' contenders for first place.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALASKA, USA — The National Park Service in Alaska has announced their bracket for Fat Bear Week 2022, and have some 'hefty' contenders for first place.

Each year, the Katmai National Park Service in Alaska hosts Fat Bear Week, where they track the bears in their park to see how much weight they gain for hibernation.

The staff wants to be sure each bear is well fed and weights enough to stay healthy while they are hibernating, and they have weigh ins of the bears to monitor their progress.

To make this process a little more fun, they make a bracket of all the bears, and weigh them against each other to see who will weigh the most for the year!

The public can vote on what bear they think will win, and even watch several live-cams set up by the staff to watch the bears feed on Salmon in rivers throughout the park.

You can read about each bear on their website, and see before and after photos of what they looked like in the summer compared to now.

The site even has a Junior Fat Bear competition, featuring two young adult/teenage bears that are going through growth spurts ahead of the winter season.

The winner from the Junior competition competes with the adult bears in the big bracket.

The Junior competition ended on September 30, and the winner was bear 909, who is listed as this years "yearling" in the bracket.

The first day to vote is Wednesday October 5th, and polls opened officially at noon.

A vote is held each day of the week, which lasts from October 5 - October 11. You can vote here, at the official polling page on their website.

The polls lead to what is known as "Fat Bear Tuesday," which is the final faceoff between the final two contenders for the crown.

You can learn more about the final two bears and their history, and even watch live cams and videos of park rangers talking about the history of brown bears in the park and how important they are for the ecosystem.

So, be on the lookout each day to cast your vote for which bear you think will win in the weigh out!

For more information about how the voting works or any part of the process, you can visit the Fat Bear Week website.

It has all the information you need to make an informed decision on what bear you think will make it to the top.

Good luck to all the bears competing!