Pedestrian killed in fatal accident on I-75N ramp in Macon identified

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the accident involves a pedestrian.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 72-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened on the I-75N off-ramp to Mercer University Drive.

It says 72-year-old Larry Hudson was walking south on the road when he stepped in the road and was hit by a white Chevy Silverado.

Hudson was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead by staff.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.