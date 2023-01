According to coroner Lonnie Miley, two people were involved in the crash.

MACON, Ga. — A fatal car accident happened Sunday afternoon on the split of 475 and I75 North.

He said one person died on the scene, and the other died later in the hospital due to their injuries.

The victims have not been identified yet as the next of kin has not been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.