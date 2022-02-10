Triple accident on I-475 South leaves 3 dead

It happened between Eisenhower and Thomaston Road.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon.

It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m.

In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on I-475 just past Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire.

All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene by coroner Luanne Stone.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the wreck.

No names are being released until the next of kin has been notified.

No one else was injured during the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

This is an ongoing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.