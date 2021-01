According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Hasty.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says there has been a fatal single-truck crash on Interstate-75 North near I-475.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Hasty. Hasty crashed his pickup truck after losing control of the vehicle.