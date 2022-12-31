Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees

Deputies say that the driver was killed after his car hit several trees and he was ejected from his vehicle.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Ina press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30.

When they got there, they found an overturned Chevrolet Avalanche on the east shoulder.

They identified the driver of the car as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, Georgia.

Deputies say he was partially ejected from his car after swerving off the roadway and crashing into several trees, causing his car to overturn several times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.