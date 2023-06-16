UPDATE: 22-year-old killed in crash on I-75 South in Macon identified

22-year-old Tyler Scott Northcutt was driving south in the center lane on I-75 when he was hit from behind and killed by a truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:30 p.m.:

Bibb deputies are investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened on Interstate 75 South near the Tom Hill Senior Boulevard offramp in Macon Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Scott Northcutt was driving south in the center lane on I-75 when he was hit from behind and killed by a truck.

The driver and passenger of the truck were not hurt.

Northcutt was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone. The next of kin have been notified.

This accident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

-----------

All lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 South just above Arkwright Road in Macon Friday.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a person was killed in a car crash just after 4 p.m.

Georgia 511 advises drivers in the area to find an alternate route.

There is no word on a clear time.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.