One dead after fiery crash on I-16 west after two tractor trailers collide, lanes still blocked

Drivers are asked to avoid that area if possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia — Some westbound lanes of I-16 are still blocked after a fatal truck crash in Twiggs County.

It happened this morning between exits 12 and 18, that is between Bullard Road and Sgoda Road. Chief Deputy Buddy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two tractor trailer trucks.

He said one was stopped by the side of the road and both caught on fire after the crash. Long said one of the drivers died. He says they are still working to identify the person but they do not believe he is from Central Georgia.

Lanes on I-16 West have been closed for several hours and should reopen around 12:15, according to Georgia 511.

13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.