A Fort Valley man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after an accident in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11 Wednesday night on I-75 north near the Hartley Bridge Road ramp.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 57-year-old Anthony Andrews of Fort Valley was driving the wrong way on I-75 north and hit another car head on.

Both cars burst into flames.

Jones says a 20-year-old woman saw the accident happen and stopped to pull both drivers from their burning cars.

Andrews later died at the hospital.

The driver of the other car is in stable condition. Investigators haven't released the name or hometown of that driver.

The 20 year old who pulled the drivers from the cars is being treated for smoke inhalation.