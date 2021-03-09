1 dead after crash involving log truck in south Macon

It happened Friday morning. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened in south Macon on Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that a Jeep going south on Broadway hit the rear end of a logging truck as it was accelerating from a traffic light. The Jeep hit the logs, and they went through the windows of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. The driver of the logging truck was uninjured.

Anyone with information in the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.